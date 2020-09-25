Washington County high school football teams went 0-for-3 Friday night with Arlington falling in its homecoming game, and both Blair and Fort Calhoun losing on the road.
The Eagles (0-5 overall) lost a tight game against 4-1 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, 21-13, while the Bears (2-3) lost on the road at Class B No. 5 Bennington, 58-27. Fort Calhoun fell to 0-5 with a 33-23 loss at Boys Town.
Bennington offense outscores Blair
The Badgers' offensive output bested the Bears' Friday night.
Bennington led 30-13 at halftime and by 31, 58-27, when all was said and done.
The Bears, meanwhile, scored four times. Quarterback Morgan Rump scored the first touchdown on a 2-yard keeper before connecting with a Kip Tupa for a 32-yard score during the second quarter.
Blair later pulled within 30-20 during the third quarter when Rump scored on the ground again, but that was as close as the Bears would get. Dane Larsen's fourth quarter touchdown run came with the Badgers ahead 58-20.
The Bears are 2-3 and are scheduled to host Omaha Roncalli next Friday for their homecoming game.
Eagles fall short against Logan View
The Arlington football team cut Logan View's lead to 14-13 with 11:12 left in Friday's homecoming game, but the Raiders' ball-control offense all but clinched the win with the near 9-minute scoring drive that followed.
The end result was a 21-13 Logan View win that pushed the Raiders' season record to 4-1, while the Eagles fell to 0-5.
AHS fell behind 7-0 during the first quarter, but evened Friday's game with touchdown 2 seconds before halftime. Quarterback Josh Miller, the homecoming king, capped a quick scoring drive with a dive from 2 yards out.
The Raiders went ahead again during the third quarter with the first of Riley Hoetfelker's two touchdown runs. The Eagles then nearly matched them on Miller's fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Logan Kaup, but coach Colter Mattson's squad missed the extra point kick. The miss allowed Logan View to take its time as it drove down the field for its third and final score.
Arlington had one last chance at points, but Miller's fourth-down pass to Nick Smith came up just shy of the first-down marker with about a minute left to go.
The Eagles are set to next play at Omaha Concordia next week.
Rough 2nd quarter hurts FCHS in loss
Fort Calhoun (0-5) jumped out to fast start at Boys Town on Friday, leading 10-0 through one quarter.
The Cowboys (1-4) responded, however, with a 20-point second quarter, ultimately earning a 33-23 victory — their first of the season.
A Pioneers highlight was Dillon Dierks' 70-yard touchdown run during the third quarter, according to Fort Calhoun social media.
FCHS next hosts Douglas County West next Friday at 7 p.m.
For the full story on these games and additional photos, check out Tuesday's edition of the Washington County Pilot-Tribune.
