The Fort Calhoun football team held off Auburn on Friday night at home, but the Class B No. 4 Blair Bears dropped their homecoming game to No. 7 York, 14-0.
Arlington, meanwhile, was routed at Class C1 No. 2 Pierce, 64-0.
Fort Calhoun holds off Auburn, 20-13
The Pioneers lost at Auburn 45-0 a year ago, but beat the Bulldogs at home Friday night, 20-13.
Coach Andrew Christensen's squad led 7-0 at halftime, 14-7 after three quarters and 20-7 early during the fourth before holding off Auburn. The Bulldogs' final fourth down pass of the game went off of a receiver's hands, giving Fort Calhoun to run out the clock.
“We were able to get into the victory formation and get out of there,” Christensen said.
The Pioneers have won two of their last three games dating back to last season. While it took until the ninth game for FCHS to pick up its first win of 2018, it improved to 1-1 in 2019 with Friday's victory.
Bears shutout in homecoming game
The Blair football team unofficially had a 256-164 advantage in offensive yardage, but was shutout for the first time since 2017 Friday against York.
The Dukes (2-0) scored a first-quarter touchdown on Ty Bartholomew's 17-yard run before a 54-yard fourth-quarter fumble return by Wyatt Collingham put the road them firmly in control.
Turnovers cost the Bears, but so did their inability to score with the ball on York's side of the 50-yard-line. BHS advanced the ball down to the Dukes' 3-yard-line just before halftime, but turned the ball over on downs with an incomplete pass with 12.5 seconds left.
The loss dropped Blair to 1-1 after last week's come-from-behind overtime win against Plattsmouth.
No. 2 Pierce handles Arlington
The Class C1 No. 2 Bluejays were too much for Arlington (0-2) on Friday, besting the Eagles by 64 points, 64-0.
Pierce scored 17 points during the first quarter, 27 during the second and 13 in the third before a final score in the fourth.
Arlington, meanwhile, was shut out for the first time since Sept. 7 last year.
