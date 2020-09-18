Blair and Fort Calhoun upset bids came up short, while Arlington lost to Pierce in Washington County high school football action Friday.
The Bears stand at 2-2 after a 38-28 loss to Class B No. 4 Elkhorn, while the Pioneers dropped a 20-6 homecoming game to 4-0 Raymond Central. Arlington (0-4 overall) lost to Class C1 No. 2 Pierce, 56-13.
Bears and Antlers battle
The unranked Blair football team proved itself Friday, playing a tight, four-quarter ballgame against No. 4 Elkhorn — a preseason favorite.
The Antlers (3-1 overall) were only able to cinch up the road victory with an 81-yard touchdown run during the fourth quarter. That score came after Morgan Rump's touchdown pass to Nolan Osterhaus cut Elkhorn's lead to 31-28.
Rump finished with three touchdown passes overall, connecting with Osterhaus first during the first half on a 13-yard score. His first-half screen pass to Dex Larsen gave the Bears a 20-14 advantage.
Larsen, who made a highlight run after his screen pass reception, also scored on a run during the first quarter.
Blair is 2-2 through four games and faces Bennington (3-1 overall) next Friday.
Pioneers lose 20-6
The Fort Calhoun football team lost its homecoming game Friday night, 20-6.
The Pioneers scored their lone touchdown during the third quarter when quarterback Ty Hallberg connected with Jayden Hunter for a 16-yard score. A long pass completion to Zane Schwarz and a Dillon Dierks run down the sideline set up the touchdown, which pulled the Pioneers within eight points.
Raymond Central (4-0) went on to take a 14 points lead at the end of the third quarter, and kept Fort Calhoun out of the end zone on two late drives to win.
The Pioneers are 0-4 this season.
Arlington falls behind Pierce
The Arlington football team fell behind Pierce 42-7 by halftime and lost 56-13 Friday night.
The loss dropped the Eagles to 0-4.
Arlington's touchdowns were scored by Josh Miller and Darren Olson. Miller scored on a 2-yard quarterback keeper during the first half before Olson found the end zone in the second on a 14-yard pass from Logan Kaup.
For the full story on these games and additional photos, check out Tuesday's edition of the Washington County Pilot-Tribune. EnterpirsePub.com/sports/ will have the same coverage that same day.
