Washington County high school football teams went 1-2 on the first Friday of the season.
The Blair Bears beat Plattsmouth 21-14 in overtime, Fort Calhoun fell 37-14 at Ashland-Greenwood and the Arlington Eagles fell just short against West Point-Beemer 34-29.
Bears overcome 14-0 deficit
Blair trailed 14-0 through three quarters on the road Friday, but stormed back for a 21-14 overtime win.
The Bears improved to 1-0 after two, fourth-quarter Dex Larson touchdown runs sent their game against Plattsmouth to overtime. Coach Bryan Soukup's team then earned the win with a Jason Stewart touchdown pass to Gavin Acker and a defensive stop.
Pioneers fall on the road
Grant Halford threw two fourth-quarter touchdowns passes Friday, but the Fort Calhoun football team lost at Ashland-Greenwood 37-14.
Halford's 4- and 25-yard scoring throws went to Tyler Strauss and Zane Schwarz, but the Bluejays had already put the game away at that point.
The Pioneers' Clint Dierks left Friday's game in an ambulance after a first-half collision left him lying on the field for several minutes. Late Friday night, both Fort Calhoun and coach Andrew Christensen sent word from the Dierks family — which includes assistant coach Matt Dierks and Clint's brother Dillon — that No. 22 was resting at the hospital and was going to be fine.
"(Clint) is with his family and they want to thank everyone for all the support," Christensen said.
Arlington falls short at home
Frankie Rosenbalm, Tanner Pittman and Logan Kirk scored Arlington touchdowns Friday, but West Point-Beemer soured the Eagles' home opener with a 34-29 win.
Arlington led 13-0 early, but was playing catch-up with two fourth quarter touchdowns. Eagles quarterback Josh Miller threw one touchdown pass to Rosenbalm and two to Pittman in defeat.
For the full story on these games and additional photos, check out Tuesday's Washington County Pilot-Tribune or check back here at enterprisepub.com/sports/ that same day.
