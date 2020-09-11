Washington County football teams went 1-2 for the second week in a row Friday.
The Blair Bears improved to 2-1 with a home win on Senior Night, while the Arlington Eagles and Fort Calhoun Pioneers dropped to 0-3.
Bears pound Beatrice 48-20
Blair built a 34-point halftime lead and dispatched visiting Beatrice 48-20 on Friday at Krantz Field.
Coach Bryan Soukup's Bears led 13-7 after one quarter and 41-7 after two, capitalizing on Orangemen turnovers to do it. Braden Hanson recovered a fumble, and both Dex Larsen and Nolan Osterahus intercepted second-quarter passes.
Larsen also had three first-half touchdown runs, while Livai Opetaia had two. Quarterback Morgan Rump and Osterhaus connected on a 26-yard pass with 25 seconds left before halftime for the fifth BHS score.
Then, in the second half, the Bears answered Beatrice's second touchdown of the game with Larsen's fourth on the ground. The senior back ran 42 yards to make the score 48-13 with 20:38 left before the final whistle.
As the game wound down, Blair's Kip Tupa, Jake Stirek and Lance Acker came up with three more Beatrice turnovers. Acker's interception came on the final play of the 28-point, home victory for BHS.
Arlington battles Ashland in defeat
Arlington battled Ashland-Greenwood on the road Friday night, but couldn't quite pick up the upset.
The Bluejays earned the 22-7 victory to improve to 3-0.
The Eagles trailed just 2-0 before going ahead 7-2 during the second quarter. Ashland responded with a 10-7 halftime lead before building it to 16-7 through three quarters.
FCHS drops home opener to Lincoln Christian
Lincoln Christian scored on its opening drive and led throughout Friday, spoiling Fort Calhoun's home opener 48-7.
The Crusaders led 14-0 before Dillon Dierks pulled the home team within 14-7 on a second quarter touchdown scamper. The Pioneers had earned momentum before the score on defense when they forced a turnover on downs.
From there, though, Christian scored the next 34 points to improve to 3-0.
For the full story on these games and additional photos, check out Tuesday's edition of the Washington County Pilot-Tribune. You can also view game stories online at enterprisepub.com/sports on that day.
