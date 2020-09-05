The Blair High School football team notched Washington County's first win of 2020, routing Elkhorn Mount Michael, while Arlington and Fort Calhoun combined for just seven points.
Full stories and photos from these games will appear in the Sept. 11 Arlington Citizen and Washington County Enterprise due to early Labor Day deadlines for Tuesday's Pilot-Tribune.
Bear race past Knights
Blair quarterback Morgan Rump threw four touchdown passes Friday as the Bears topped Mount Michael on the road, 49-10.
The QB completed two touchdown passes to Nolan Osterhaus and two more to Kip Tupa as the Bears improved to 1-1. After the Knights took a 10-7 lead during the second quarter, coach Bryan Soukup's team scored 42 straight points.
Dex Larsen, Livai Opetaia and Chalie Kies also scored touchdowns for BHS.
Fort Calhoun falls at No. 10 Auburn
The Fort Calhoun football team went into halftime with momentum, but fell on the road to Class C1 No. 10 Auburn, 35-7.
The Pioneers (0-2) trailed 13-0 before starting a late second-quarter drive from their own 33-yard line. With 2:58 left before the half, coach Adolph Shepardson's team successfully executed a hook-and-ladder play — a pass by Ty Hallberg to Jayden Hunter who then flipped the ball to Clint Dierks — down deep into Bulldog territory.
To close the drive, Hallberg scored FCHS' lone touchdown on a sneak play with just 30 seconds to go before the break. Auburn responded with a quick drive deep into Pioneer territory, but missed a field goal.
From there, though, the hometown Bulldogs outscored the Pioneers 22-0 in the second half.
Arlington loses to No. 8 NBC, 30-0
One week after holding Fort Calhoun to just 13 points, the Class C1 No. 8 North Bend Central Tigers held Arlington scoreless, 30-0.
The Eagles (0-2) were within 7-0 up until the Tigers scored a second touchdown with just 39.2 seconds left in the first half.
Josiah Meyer notched an interception for AHS, while his team also blocked and extra point kick in defeat.
