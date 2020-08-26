2020 Friday Night Lights, Week 1 Preview
Game: Missouri Valley @ Logan-Magnolia
MV Coach Rick Barker’s Insight: Missouri Valley starts the season at their Harrison County neighbor, and the Big Reds are anxious to get the season started on a great note. The offensive and defensive lines will be the key for the Big Reds, as they look to give their young backfield a chance to make plays. Defensively, the Big Reds need to contain the run-heavy Panthers, forcing them into passing situations.
Lo-Ma’s Coach Matt Straight’s Insight: Logan-Magnolia has just two home games in an unbalanced schedule this fall, and the season opener against Missouri Valley should be a big one again. Last week’s scrimmage was beneficial, as it showed areas that needs to be improved in all phases of the game. The Panthers want to get stops on defense and move the chains on offense.
Keys to the Game: So many unknowns in the first game of the year, and it will boil down to who makes the fewest first game mistakes. The Panthers will look to control the ball on offense with long, time-consuming drives. The Big Reds want to get their play-makers into the open field. Defenses are generally ahead of pace in the early-portion of the season – It will be the offense that can capitalize on mistakes that could be the difference in this one.
Game: Woodbine @ West Harrison
WH’s Coach Andrew Stevensen Insight: The Hawkeyes’ coaching staff has been pleased with the first couple weeks of practice, but like everyone else, they are happy game week is finally here. The most intriguing question they have is how are they going to react under the Friday night lights. Last year’s match-up with the Tigers was a close one, and they will expect another close battle. The Hawkeyes will rely upon their defense early until the offense can find some room to operate.
Woodbine’s Dustin Crook’s Insight: The Tigers are looking forward to the season, and they have an experienced squad that could make some noise this fall. They have at least 10 guys with starting experience. Woodbine will rely upon their defense early, as they have to find a way to contain the shifty Hawkeye backfield.
Keys to the Game: Both teams are looking for solid starts to the 2020 campaign. West Harrison wants to get their backfield into open space to utilize their speed, while Woodbine will throw the ball all over the field looking for mismatches. First game mistakes (turnovers, penalties) will be key on both sides. Woodbine’s mentality is to control what they can control by making stops on defense. West Harrison’s defense needs to find a way to limit the Tigers big-play ability.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.