Washington County's three high school football teams went 0-for-3 in three games Friday night.
The Arlington Eagles played the closest game of the night, falling 7-6 to 2-1 Wayne. Blair and Fort Calhoun, meanwhile, lost to highly-ranked teams Omaha Skutt (35-13) and Wahoo Neumann (42-13), respectively.
Eagles fall extra-point shy
Arlington scored its first touchdown of Friday's home game with 9:24 left.
Jesse Thompson ran the ball in from 10 yards out, cutting Wayne's lead to one point, 7-6. Unfortunately for the Eagles, their extra-point attempt was blocked and the Blue Devils held onto the close win.
The road team scored on its first possession of the game. Wayne quarterback Tyrus Eischeid connected on a 21-yard pass to Blake Bartos to take the early 6-0 with Yair Alcantara's PAT kick bumping that advantage up to 7-0.
Later during the second quarter, though, a poor call cost the Eagles two points. Thompson, who also plays linebacker, tackled a Wayne runner in the end zone, but the ball was placed on the 1-yard-line by officials. The call gave the Blue Devils the opportunity to punt.
Instead of going into the half trailing 7-2, Arlington was down 7-0 and wound up falling to 0-3 by just one point.
No. 8 Blair drops game to No. 1 Skutt
After falling behind 21-0 to Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt on Friday, the Blair Bears battled back with two touchdowns during the second quarter.
Coach Bryan Soukup's No. 8-ranked team trailed just 28-13 at halftime, but lost 35-13.
Dex Larsen scored on a 5-yard run and Colin Quick caught a 22-yard pass from Jason Stewart for the next Bears score. With the loss, BHS fell to 1-2 this season.
Neumann tops Pioneers, 42-13
Fort Calhoun coach Andrew Christensen said the Pioneers had a “great first half.”
After leading just 14-6 at halftime, though, Class C1 No. 7 Wahoo Neumann scored 28 second-half points to beat FCHS on the road 42-13.
“Too many mistakes tonight were self inflicted wounds,” Christensen said. “We have to focus on the details of the scheme and communication, while executing for four quarters.”
"Too many mistakes tonight were self inflicted wounds," Christensen said. "We have to focus on the details of the scheme and communication, while executing for four quarters."
