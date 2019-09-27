Washington County high school football teams went 3-0 Friday with the Fort Calhoun winning a 22-21 thriller against Boys Town.
The Pioneers improved to 3-2, while Blair improved to 2-3 with a 57-21 home win against South Sioux City. Arlington, meanwhile, earned its first win of the season with a 50-0 rout at Omaha Concordia.
Fort Calhoun wins on 2-point conversion
Quarterback Tyler Strauss snuck into the end zone late Friday, pulling Fort Calhoun within 21-20 with 30 seconds left against Boys Town.
At home, Pioneers coach Andrew Christensen opted to go for the win with Strauss connecting on a two-point conversion pass to Kaden Therkildsen. The 22-21 score lasted through the final 30 seconds as Fort Calhoun improved to 3-2 and the visiting Cowboys fell to 2-3.
Earlier, Strauss connected with Zane Schwarz on a 10-yard touchdown pass just before halftime to pull the Pioneers within 7-6. A 5-yard Strauss run — and a two-point conversion pass to Schwarz — then put them ahead during the third quarter.
Boys Town took the lead back with two fourth-quarter touchdowns, 21-14, but the Pioneers pulled off the comeback victory with a game-winning 80-yard drive as the clock ticked down to 30 seconds.
Bears rout SSC by 36
After three-straight losses, the Blair football team bounced back in a big way with a 36-point win — 57-21 — against South Sioux City on Friday night at Krantz Field.
The Cardinals tied the game at 7-7 early, but the Bears scored 28-straight points before halftime to earn control. Colin Quick scored on a pass reception during the streak, while Dex Larsen finished it off with a 61-yard score before halftime.
The Bears are 2-3 and host Schuyler next Friday.
Arlington dominates Concordia
The Arlington football team earned its first win of the season in dominant fashion Friday at Omaha Concordia.
The Eagles' Jesse Thompson scored five total touchdowns, including four on the ground, as he ran for 235 yards on 15 carries.
Quarterback Josh Miller, meanwhile, threw for 143 yards, three scores and a 2-point conversion. Two of the those touchdowns were to Tanner Pittman, who finished with 90 receiving yards.
Arlington hosts Fort Calhoun next Friday in a district game between 1-0 Class C1 district teams.
For the full story on these games, and additional photos, check out Tuesday's Washington County Pilot-Tribune or return here to enterprisepub.com/sports/ that same day.
— Leeanna Ellis, Daniel Buhrman and Grant Egger contributed to this report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.