Through four weeks of the high school football season, the Fort Calhoun Pioneers have Washington County's best record.
The Pioneers improved to 2-2 Friday with a 21-10 win at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, while the Blair Bears dropped to 1-3 and the Arlington Eagles fell to 0-4.
Fort Calhoun wins on the road
Fort Calhoun eclipsed its 2018 win total Friday with an 11-point victory at Logan View.
After falling behind 7-0, the Pioneers evened the score with a second-quarter Tyler Strauss touchdown pass to Zane Schwarz. The 7-7 score held through halftime.
The Raiders reclaimed the lead on a third-quarter field goal, but Fort Calhoun scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to put the game away in its favor, 21-10. Kaden Therkildsen scored on a shanked punt, while Clint Dierks ran the ball into the end zone from a yard out.
Norris bests Bears 42-22
Dex Larsen's second touchdown run of the first half evened Friday's score at 14, but the hometown Norris Titans would score the next 28 points to beat the Blair Bears 42-22.
Larsen scored from 1 and 4 yards out, but the Titans' Ashton Hausmann ripped off touchdown runs of 42 and 66 yards as his team handed Blair its third straight loss.
Livai Opetaia added a late fourth-quarter scoring run for the Bears in defeat.
Arlington drops 7-6 game, again
For the second-straight game, the Arlington Eagles fell an extra point shy of their first victory of the football season.
The Boone Central/Newman Grove Cardinals beat the Eagles 7-6 Friday after Wayne bested coach Steven Gubbels' team by the same score a week before. This week, Arlington led 6-0 after a second-quarter touchdown, but lost to its host after Boone Central reached the end zone during the fourth.
For the full story on these games and additional photos, check out Tuesday's Washington County Pilot-Tribune or visit enterprisepub.com/sports/ that same day.
