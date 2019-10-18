The Class C1 District 2 race will come down to the final weekend as both Fort Calhoun and Arlington picked up football victories Friday night.
Blair, meanwhile, dropped to 3-5 Friday with a 41-14 loss at Bennington.
Fort Calhoun bests Concordia 41-6
The Fort Calhoun Pioneers dominated Omaha Concordia on Friday, scoring six touchdown runs during a 41-6 win.
Coach Andrew Christensen's squad led 14-0 after one quarter, 28-6 after two and by 35 points after three on Parents Night.
The victory pushed the Pioneers' season record to 5-3 (3-1 in district) this season. They play at Platteview on Oct. 25 in the regular season finale in a game with key playoff implications.
Eagles hold off Platteview
Arlington stayed in the district title race with a 14-7 home win against Platteview on Friday night.
The Eagles held off the Trojans in the fourth quarter, improving to 3-5 overall and 3-1 in the C1-2 District.
Jesse Thompson and Logan Kirk each scored rushing touchdowns for coach Steven Gubbels' victorious squad.
Bears fall to 3-5
The Blair football team visited Bennington on Friday night and lost 41-14.
Quarterback Jason Stewart scored a rushing touchdown and Nolan Osterhaus had an interception return for a score, but the Badgers outscored the Bears 21-0 in the second half.
The loss dropped Blair to 3-5 overall and 2-2 in its district this fall.
For the full story on these games and additional photos from each, check out Tuesday's Washington County Pilot-Tribune or go online to enterprisepub.com/sports that same day.
