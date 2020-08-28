Both Arlington and Fort Calhoun surrendered first-play touchdowns Friday, opening their seasons from behind and, eventually, with 0-1 records.
Blair, meanwhile, won't start its football season until 1 p.m. Saturday due to a disabled fire alarm at Plattsmouth High School. The road game was rescheduled Friday afternoon.
Arlington falls to Cadets, 37-22
West Point-Beemer's Edgar Rodriguez ripped off an 80-yard run on the first play from scrimmage Friday as the Cadets jumped out to a 24-0 first quarter lead against first-year head coach Colter Mattson's Eagles.
From there, though, Arlington outscored its host 22-13, falling to 0-1 by 37-22 score.
West Point built its first quarter lead on two 80-yard runs, a 5-yarder and a 47-yard touchdown pass. To start the second quarter, however, the Eagles' Josh Miller connected with receiver Nick Smith on a 19-yard touchdown pass.
Miller's second touchdown pass, a fourth-down, 43-yard toss to Isaac Foust, cut the Cadets' lead to 24-16 with 4:03 left in the first half.
Ultimately, West Point went ahead 30-16 before the intermission and held on for the season-opening win despite Miller's touchdown sneak during the fourth quarter.
Fort Calhoun drops road game, 37-13
First-year Fort Calhoun head coach Adolph Shepardson's team is 0-1 Friday night after losing its opener at North Bend Central, 37-13.
The Pioneers surrendered an 85-yard touchdown pass on the game's first play, according to a North Bend Eagle report.
The Tigers led 21-0 at halftime and won by 24 despite two second-half touchdown runs by Fort Calhoun.
For the full story on these games, and additional photos from all three Washington County football games, check out Tuesday's edition of the Washington County Pilot-Tribune. Stories can also be found online at enterprisepub.com that same day.
