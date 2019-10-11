The Blair and Arlington football teams came up short on the road Friday, while the Fort Calhoun Pioneers made the most of their homecoming game, winning 47-6.
Pioneers bounce back
A week after dropping an overtime game to Arlington, Fort Calhoun responded with a 41-point victory against Douglas County West.
“Our team was extremely motivated after our overtime loss last week,” coach Andrew Christensen said. “They did a great job coming to work everyday and staying locked in.”
The Pioneers jumped out to a fast start with 33 first-half points. Quarterback Grant Halford connected with receiver Michael Shirley just before the intermission to push the lead to 27 points.
With the win Fort Calhoun improved to 4-3 on the season.
Bears come up just short
Turnovers cost the Bears as they as they tried to come back from a 21-14 halftime deficit Friday at Elkhorn Mount Michael. Coach Bryan Soukup's team had four turnovers during the second half of the 24-21 loss, which dropped it to 3-4 this season.
The Bears' Colin Quick led his team with two touchdown catches on Jason Stewart passes, while Morgan Rump scored on a quarterback sneak during the first half.
Defensively, Blair held the Knights to just three second-half points. It forced two second-half turnovers as well.
Eagles fall to Boys Town
Arlington took a 12-0 road lead at Boys Town on Friday, but the Cowboys earned a 27-12 win.
“We had some opportunities during the second half to regain the momentum, but you have to give Boys Town credit,” Eagles coach Steven Gubbels said. “They were able to finish a big third quarter drive and we were not able to respond in kind.”
The loss dropped AHS to 2-5 this season. Josh Miller and Jesse Thompson scored the Eagles' touchdowns.
For the full story and these games, and additional photos, check out Tuesday's Washington County Pilot-Tribune or go online to enterprisepub.com/sports that same day.
