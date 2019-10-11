Fort Calhoun (3-3) hosts Douglas County West (1-5), 7 p.m. today
Fort Calhoun's homecoming game opponent, Douglas County West, is 1-5 with its only win coming against 0-6 Schuyler.
The Falcons' most recent loss came to Omaha Concordia, 32-22. The week prior, Concordia lost to Arlington 50-0.
The Pioneers, meanwhile, lost to the Eagles in overtime, 26-20, last week. Tyler Strauss leads the offense with 695 passing yards and 211 on the ground.
Clint and Dillon Dierks have combined for 373 rushing yards and four scores, and Zane Schwarz is Fort Calhoun's leading pass-catcher with 367 yards on 19 passes. Kaden Therkildsen has 24 catches for 288 yards.
Therkildsen also leads all tacklers with 57 total. Strauss (45), Dillon Dierks (40) and Justin Myer (34) are the next three top tacklers.
Blair (3-3) at Elkhorn Mount Michael (5-1), 7 p.m. today
The Bears are on a two-game winning streak heading into today's game against Class B No. 9 Mount Michael.
The Knights, meanwhile, just lost their first game last week to Omaha Roncalli (4-2). They have wins against Ralston (1-5), Omaha Gross (3-3), Omaha Concordia (2-4), Plattsmouth (2-4) and Schuyler (0-6). Their balanced offensive attack is led by quarterback Ben de Mayo, who has 806 passing yards and nine touchdowns, and running back Jackson Ramold, who has 652 rushing yards and eight scores.
In turn, Blair is led by junior running back Dex Larsen, who is fifth in the state in rushing yards with 967. He's scored 11 touchdowns on the ground.
Colin Quick has 294 receiving yards for the Bears, while Morgan Rump threw his first touchdown pass of the season last week against Schuyler. Braden Hanson leads the defense in total tackles with 43, while Spencer Galbraith has 39.
Arlington (2-4) at Boys Town (3-3), 7 p.m. today
The Eagles improved to 2-0 in district play with last week's 26-20 overtime win against Fort Calhoun, but it faces another team with district title hopes tonight.
The Boys Town Cowboys lost a 22-21 game to the Pioneers two weeks ago, but bounced right back with a 15-7 win against Platteview — another 3-3 team.
Arlington running back Jesse Thompson has seen his production rise in recent weeks. The junior is up to 94 carries for 647 yards. Quarterback Josh Miller has an even 200 rushing yards to go with 531 through the air.
Thompson, Miller and Kobe Wilkins are the Eagles' top three tacklers with 44, 39 and 38, respectively.
— Staff reports
