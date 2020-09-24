The Blair High School freshmen football team hosted the Elkhorn Antlers on Monday night.
The Bears dominated with a 36-6 victory at Krantz Field, improving to 5-0 on the season.
The varsity BHS squad hopes to replicate the ninth-graders' success with tonight's road trip to Class B No. 5 Bennington. Fort Calhoun and Arlington, meanwhile, aim to pick up their first victories as district play begins.
Blair (2-2 overall) at Class B No. 5 Bennington (3-1), 7 p.m.
After putting a scare into No. 3 Elkhorn a week ago, the Bears square off against No. 5 Bennington tonight. The Badgers nearly pulled off their own top-10 win last Friday, falling to No. 4 Omaha Skutt 28-25.
Bennington beat Blair 41-14 last season with quarterback Nick Bohn throwing five touchdown passes. He's graduated, but senior Kale Bird has thrown for 889 yards and 10 scores through four games. Reception leaders Cayden Bluhm, Trey Kenkel and Ashten Schmaderer all have more than 220 yards, while back Tyler LeClair has run for 372 and four scores.
Blair's Dex Larsen, meanwhile, has logged 389 rushing yards and caught 12 passes for 114 more. Nolan Osterhaus (five) and Kip Tupa (two) have combined for seven touchdown receptions from quarterback Morgan Rump, who's thrown for eight total. The QB has completed 64 percent of his 84 passes for 771 yards.
Larsen leads the Bears' defense with 25 total tackles, while Osterhaus has 24, and both Dane Larsen and Livai Opetaia have 21.
Attendance guidelines: Five family members per athlete — mom, dad, siblings, aunts, uncles and grandparents included — are allowed to attend tonight's game, according to the Bennington High School office. It is suggested that family members arrive at the same time and sit together.
Fort Calhoun (0-4) at Boys Town (0-4), 6 p.m.
The Pioneers are winless, but have faced teams with a combined record of 14-2 through the first four weeks of the season.
Boys Town, meanwhile, is winless against teams with a combined record of 9-7. The Cowboys lost to 1-3 Columbus Lakeview 62-0 in their opener, but dropped last week's game against North Bend Central just 42-29. The Pioneers also lost to NBC, but by 37-13 score in the opener.
FCHS won last year's matchup with Boys Town 22-21, but the graduated Tyler Strauss contributed to every Pioneer score. This year, the QB's replacement, Ty Hallberg, has thrown for 284 yards through four games. Junior Zane Schwarz has 16 receptions for 210 of those yards.
Brothers Dillon and Clint Dierks, meanwhile, have combined for 553 rushing yards this fall. Defensively, they have 66 combined tackles. Tristan Fuhrman has 22 and Grant Nixon has 15, respectively.
Attendance guidelines: Visitor attendance at Boys Town is limited to 150 people with up to 10 school administrators. Seating is limited and fans are required to masks at all times. Fans are also asked to social distance at all times.
Arlington (0-4) hosts Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (3-1), 7 p.m.
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder is the team to beat in District 3 of Class C1. The Raiders have three wins, including two shutouts and last week's 49-6 victory at Schuyler, while the rest of the district — Boys Town, Omaha Concordia, Douglas County West and Fort Calhoun — have zero.
The Eagles, who enter Friday's game having faced ranked foes in their past three games, will look to earn their first win to cap homecoming week.
Two-way senior player Josh Miller leads Arlington with 333 passing yards and 244 rushing. Nick Smith is the team's leader in receiving yards with 117.
Logan View, meanwhile, is led by quarterback Riley Hoetfelker who notched 250 of his team's 307 yards against Schuyler. He ran for one score and passed for five more in the 43-point romp.
Attendance guidelines: Spectators are allowed up to 75 percent capacity at Arlington football games. Masks are encouraged, but not required. There will be strict separation between visiting crowds.
