Blair (2-1 overall) hosts Class B No. 4 Elkhorn (2-1), 7 p.m.
After back-to-back routs of Elkhorn Mount Michael (0-3) and Beatrice (1-2), the Bears see an uptick in competition when the No. 4 Antlers visit Krantz Field tonight.
Elkhorn started the season with a 28-18 loss to No. 3 Norris, but have bounced back with victories against Omaha Roncalli (48-27) and No. 5 Waverly (13-7). The Antlers held the Vikings to just 177 offensive yards — including just 24 passing — while notching two second-half touchdowns to win. Quarterback Grant Gutschow threw for 235 yards against Waverly, while Drew Christo caught six passes for 105.
Blair, meanwhile, has had an offensive resurgence after scoring just seven points against No. 10 Plattsmouth during the season opener. Morgan Rump has thrown for 534 yards and five scores, while Dex Larsen has ran for 293 and six. Nolan Osterhaus has nine receptions for 217 yards.
Defensively, Larsen leads the way with 17 total tackles, while Nolan Ulrich, Livai Opetaia and Conner O'Neil have three apiece for a loss of yardage.
The Bears have intercepted eight passes and recovered four fumbles in just three games.
BHS last faced Elkhorn, a Eastern Midlands Conference foe, in 2017, losing 38-6. The Antlers are back in Class B this fall after two seasons in A.
Attendance guidelines: Krantz Field spectators are limited to parents, siblings and grandparents. A list will be checked at the gate.
Fort Calhoun (0-3) hosts Raymond Central (3-0), 7 p.m.
The Pioneers host the Mustangs for their homecoming game.
While coach Adolph Shepardson's team has gone 0-for-3 against opponents with a combined record of 7-2, Raymond Central has gone 3-0 against foes with a combined mark of 4-6. Last week, the Mustangs blasted 1-3 Schuyler 50-7.
In its first two wins against Fillmore Central (21-13) and Falls City (21-14), Raymond Central quarterback Conner Kreikemeier ran for 205 yards and passed for another 251. He is one of seven offensive starters back from last season's team.
Fort Calhoun, meanwhile, has been led by its running game. Clint Dierks has 241 rushing yards through three weeks, while Dillon Dierks has 234.
Defensively, both Grant Dixon and Jayce Douchey have two sacks.
Attendance guidelines: Home fans are asked to park in the northwest school lot and enter through the north gate. It is FCHS' goal to keep communities and athletes separated at events.
Arlington (0-3) hosts Class C1 No. 2 Pierce (3-0), 7 p.m.
For the second-straight week, the Eagles go up against one of Class C1's best. They played No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood well, falling just 22-7, but now face No. 2 Pierce, which has outscored its opponent's 174-72 this fall.
The Bluejays defeated North Bend Central last week 48-13, just seven days after the Tigers had dispatched Arlington 30-0.
Pierce's sophomore quarterback, Abram Scholting, has thrown for 405 yards this fall, while Michael Kruntorad leads a stable of running backs with 279. In total, four Pierce runners have compiled more than 151 yards.
The Eagles, meanwhile, have been led by Josh Miller, who's thrown for 287 yards and ran for 226. He has 35 total tackles, while Jesse Thompson and Isaac Foust have 24 apiece.
Josiah Meyer and Dustin Kirk have also intercepted passes for coach Colter Mattson's squad.
Attendance guidelines: Spectators are being allowed up to 75 percent of capacity. Masks are encouraged, but not required.
