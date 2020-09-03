As a reminder, Washington County high school football results and coverage will appear in next Friday's Enterprise newspaper due to Labor Day weekend deadline changes. An online update, however, will be posted tonight on enterprisepub.com/sports with scores and photos.
In Tuesday's Pilot Tribune, you can expect Thursday night coverage including golf, volleyball and softball stories. Thank you for your understanding!
- Grant Egger, Enterprise Sports Editor
Blair Bears (0-1) at Elkhorn Mount Michael (0-1), 7 p.m. today
Both Blair and Elkhorn Mount Michael struggled to score points in their season openers, combing for just 10 points and two losses.
Mount Michael lost 7-3 at Omaha Gross, notching its only points on Cameron Detwiler's 23-yard field goal. The Knights finished with 340 offensive yards, however, as quarterbacks Sawyer Thompson and Jack Huber combined for 252 passing yards. Five receivers caught at least three passes.
Blair, meanwhile, threw for 243 yards and ran for 64 during a 20-7 loss to Plattsmouth. Morgan Rump threw for 208 yards splitting quarterback duty with Dex Larsen, who threw for 35 yards and ran for 81.
Kip Tupa caught five passes for 101 yards, while Nolan Osterhaus caught three for 71.
Defensively, Blair lineman Nolan Ulrich and Lance Hume combined for five tackles for loss, while Livai Opetaia had a sack, and Gage Casanov and Dane Larsen picked off passes.
Turnovers cost Blair in a 24-21 loss to Mount Michael last season.
Attendance guidelines: Mount Michael is allowing immediate family member attendance only. Bleachers will be split into two sides, home and away, and concessions will not be available.
Arlington Eagles (0-1) host Class C1 No. 8 North Bend Central (1-0), 7 p.m. today
Josh Miller stood out in the Arlington Eagles' 37-22 loss to West Point Beemer, throwing for 175 yards, running for 96 and totaling 12 tackles.
North Bend Central's Brodey Johnson and Ethan Mullally, meanwhile, stood out in the Tigers' 37-13 season-opening win against Fort Calhoun. Johnson completed 20 of his 25 passes for 231 yards, while Mullally ran for 128 yards on 25 carries.
Definsively, Arlington's Dustin Kirk and Isaac Foust picked off passes in the opener, while North Bend's Ian Virka had nine tackles in his first game of 2020.
Attendance guidelines: Arlington is limiting football game attendance to 75 percent capacity this fall. Masks are encouraged, but not required.
Fort Calhoun Pioneers (0-1) at Class C1 No. 10 Auburn (0-1), 7 p.m. today
After a slow start to last week's 37-13 loss at North Bend Central, Fort Calhoun coach Adolph Shepardson was pleased with the Pioneers' effort.
In week No. 2, the Pioneers face Auburn, which fell just short in a top-10 matchup against Ashland-Greenwood to open its year. Senior quarterback Brody Darnell led the Bulldogs during the 21-20 defeat, throwing for 149 yards and running for 97 more.
Defensively, Daniel Frary, Darnell and Bret Baltensperger each finished with more than 12 tackles.
Fort Calhoun, meanwhile, was led by Dillon Dierks 15 tackles against North Bend. Jayce Douchey had two sacks, while Avery Quinlan and Grant Nixon each had one.
Attendance guidelines: Auburn is using a pass list for football attendance. Each game participant is allowed six people, who must be on the pass list to attend. Masks are required. Fort Calhoun fans are expected to enter the south gate and sit on the south end of the bleachers.
— Staff reports
