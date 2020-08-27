Blair Bears at Plattsmouth Blue Devils, 7 p.m. today
A year ago, the Blair football team opened its season with a 21-14 overtime win on the Blue Devils' home field. The returning Dex Larsen had 162 offensive yards with two touchdowns.
From there, though, the Bears went just 2-7 over their next nine games. Plattsmouth finished 4-6 overall.
Adam Eggert is one of the Blue Devils' few returners with 2019 production, while Brayden Zaliauskas is their top returning tackler.
Attendance guidelines: Plattsmouth is allowing three family members per player to attend tonight's game. Visitors parking will be on the north side of the school. Attendees should bring masks and lawn chairs for seating.
Fort Calhoun Pioneers at North Bend Central Tigers, 7 p.m. today
The Fort Calhoun coaching debut of Adolph Shepardson comes against a team the Pioneers didn't face in 2019. While FCHS finished 5-4 a year ago, North Bend Central was 9-2.
Shepardson's team should be wary of Tigers running back Ethan Mullaly as well as receiver Breckin Peters, who combined for more than 2,000 offensive yards, but are without graduated quarterback Austin Endorf.
Attendance guidelines: North Bend Central is limiting visitors attendance based on a ticket allotment for Friday's game. To be able attend, you must have received a ticket from a Fort Calhoun player or coach prior to game time.
Arlington Eagles at West Point-Beemer Cadets, 7 p.m. today
The Arlington and West Point-Beemer football teams got into a shootout in 2019 with the Eagles fourth-quarter comeback coming up short, 34-29. Returning AHS starting quarterback Josh Miller threw three touchdown passes in the game.
New Eagles head coach Colter Mattson team is coming off of a 4-5 season, while the Cadets tallied the same mark. The Lincoln Journal Star ranks West Point as its No. 10 preseason team in Class C1.
Attendance guidelines: There will be no limits on who can attend the football game at West Point-Beemer. There will be bleacher seating areas for mask-wearers and non-masker wearers.
— Staff reports
