A Fremont man who burglarized the Arlington Post Office was sentenced to prison Friday in federal court in Omaha.
Patrick Newcomer, 34, was sentenced for the burglary, theft of mail and being a felon in possession of a firearm. U.S. Disrict Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. sentenced Newcomer to 30 months' imprisonment. Following Newcomer’s release from prison, he will begin a 3-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
During the morning hours of Sept. 12, 2019, Newcomer burglarized the Arlington Post Office. He pried open the back door of the post office. Newcomer stole several pieces of mail, including packages and envelopes. Soon after Newcomer burglarized the post office, he used a debit card at an ATM in Fremont that he stole during the burglary. Surveillance footage captured Newcomer using the debit card.
On Sept. 26, 2019, as part of the investigation involving the post office burglary, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Newcomer’s residence. Officers located Newcomer in the residence along with a Beretta, 9 mm handgun. Newcomer is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms. Newcomer has been convicted of the following felonies: burglary (2008); operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest (2017); aiding consummation of a felony (2019); and burglary (2019).
This case is part of the Department of Justice’s Project Guardian and Early Disruption initiatives. These initiatives seek to address threats to the public safety presented by individuals who would seek to acquire or use firearms to achieve violence and injure others.
The case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Fremont Police Department, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
