The Fort Calhoun girls basketball team stayed within striking distance until the fourth period Thursday, dropping a 50-33 at Fremont Bergan.
Kennedy Bradburn's bucket to start the final quarter pulled the Pioneers within 10 once again, but the Knights improved to 10-8 after scoring 12 of the game's final 17 points. Coach Allie Schleifer's squad, meanwhile, fell to 3-17 in defeat.
Both teams started fast Thursday as they combined for 35 first-quarter points. Bergan had 19, while 3-pointers by Tessa Skelton and Rianna Wells pushed FCHS to 14.
Mackenzie Hansen added a third Pioneer 3 in the second period, but the Knights extended their lead to nine, 30-21, by halftime.
Kinsley Wimer and Bradburn ultimately led Fort Calhoun in scoring with eight points apiece. Wimer had seven rebounds, while Bradburn blocked two shots.
Bergan's Allie DeGroff and Lauren Baker scored 13 points each to lead the Knights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.