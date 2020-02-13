EAGLES SWIMMING RESULTS
Elkhorn Fete Fling
Saturday at Common Ground Community Center
ADDIE SCHIEMANN
200-yard medley relay: 5, (with Emma Walz, Jesse Karsen, Lucy Dillon), 1:59.29.
50 freestyle: 45, 30.15 seconds.
100 freestyle: 38, 1:07.84.
400 freestyle relay: 8, (with Dillon, Ellie Schiemann, Grace Blick), 4:20.29.
CADE ARNETT
50-yard freestyle: 40, 27.1 seconds.
100 freestyle: 31, 59.85.
200 freestyle relay: 15, (with Evan Lockwood, Josh Iossi, Zach Johnson), 1:52.08.
400 freestyle relay: 9, (with Mack Prince, Iossi, Connor Christ), 3:50.65.
JOSH IOSSI
200-yard freestyle relay: 15, (with Evan Lockwood, Cade Arnett, Zach Johnson), 1:52.08.
400 freestyle relay: 9, (with Mack Prince, Arnett, Connor Christ), 3:50.65.
50 freestyle: 33, 26.41.
100 freestyle: 25, 57.75.
