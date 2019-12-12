The Fremont/Arlington swim team opened its season Dec. 5 with a road split against Columbus.
The Tigers' boys defeated the Discoverers 90-74, while the girls fell 110-57.
Amid their start to the year, the swimmers also supported their teammate from afar. Arlington's Addie Schiemann traveled to Lewisville, Texas, for the 2019 U.S. Paralympics Swimming Para National Championships, which took place Friday through Sunday.
The Tigers created handmade signs in support of the 17-year-old and wished her on her way. The Fremont Family YMCA also made a social media post in support of the AHS student, crediting her for her swimming and eight months of strength training for the National Championships.
Schiemann competed in the 100-meter fly, 100 backstroke and 50 freestyle at nationals, finishing the fly in 1:24.74.
Back home, meanwhile, two more Arlington swimmers swam in Columbus. Cade Arnett was apart of the fourth-place Fremont 200-yard medley relay team, the third-place 200 freestyle squad and the third-place 400 freestyle lineup.
Josh Iossi, meanwhile, was a participant on a 200-yard freestyle team as well.
The Tigers continued their season Tuesday at Norfolk, falling 136-42 and 119-54 in the girls' and boys' standings, respectively. Coach Ali Granger lauded Iossi and Arnett for their efforts.
“Josh has been working hard to improve and he is seeing the results,” she said.
Arnett, Granger said, dropped all of his times and was a heavy contributor on Fremont's relay teams.
The Tigers will next host Millard South on Tuesday at the Dillon Family Aquatic Center in Fremont. Swimming begins at 5 p.m.
