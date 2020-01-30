Three Arlington swimmers took part Tuesday as the Fremont Tigers swim team closed its home dual schedule against Lincoln Northeast.
The home squad's boys team — including AHS students Josh Iossi and Cade Arnett — bested the Rockets on Senior Night.
Iossi swam the 500-yard freestyle for the first time in his career, finishing it third in 6:14.8. He also broke the 1-minute mark for his team in the 400 free relay, which also took third.
“Josh has been working so hard to improve and is coming on at the right time,” Fremont coach Ali Granger wrote in her meet recap.
Arnett, meanwhile, scored his best finish teaming with Connor Christ, Jack Norris, and AJ Jacobus in the 200-yard freestyle relay. The Tigers claimed second in 1:42.
On the girls' side, Arlington's Addie Schiemann earned two second-place finishes in the 200-yard medley and 200 freestyle relays. She was also third in 200 freestyle and fourth in 100 freestyle.
Though Tuesday was their last home dual, the three Eagles and their Tiger teammates will also host the Heartland Athletic Conference meet yet this season. It is Feb. 14-15 at the Dillon Family Aquatics Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.