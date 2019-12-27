Arlington swimmers helped the Fremont Tigers finish seventh in the boys' standings and eighth in the girls' Saturday at the Elkhorn Invite.
Coach Ali Granger saluted AHS student Addie Schiemann in her post-meet report.
“She had a great 50 (-yard) free, as well as an incredible leg of the (200) relay, which added points for the girls team as well,” the coach wrote.
The Fremont 200 free relay team — which consisted of Jesse Karsen, Ellie Schiemann, Emma Walz and Addie Schiemann — finished ninth in 1:51.72. Addie was also 45th out of 97 swimmers in the individual 50 free in 30.73. seconds.
Arlington's Cade Arnett and Josh Iossi, meanwhile, competed in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle races. Arnett's best finish was 52nd in the 100 when he clocked in at 1:07.34.
Iossi was 55th in the 100, stopping time at 1:08.9. Twenty-three swimmers finished behind him in the event.
While Fremont was seventh and eighth out of 12 boys teams and 13 girls teams, Omaha Marian won the girls' and Elkhorn/Elkhorn South won the boys' Elkhorn Invite titles. Granger was enthusiastic about her Tigers' showing.
“Overall, a great meet for the boys and girls as we head into winter break,” she wrote. “Lots of work to be done, but the kids will enjoy the rest before heading back to work on Friday.”
