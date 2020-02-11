House announces K-12 education funding proposal
In week 3 of the 2020 legislative session, House Republicans announced a K-12 funding package for the 2020-21 school year that will provide schools with additional resources that they can depend on. Additionally, it takes into account many of the challenges that school boards and administrators have brought to lawmakers and targets additional dollars to address these problems.
The plan offered by House Republicans will provide schools with an additional $108 million next school year, bringing total state investment in Iowa’s K-12 system to nearly $3.4 billion per year. This is slightly over a 2.5% increase in funding when compared to the current fiscal year.
The details of the plan include:
• $94.7 million for Supplemental State Aid, building upon House Republicans' strong commitment to K-12 schools over the last decade.
• $7.25 million to reduce transportation costs for rural schools and ensure no school spends more than the statewide average. This will ensure that more dollars make their way into the classroom rather than being spent to bus students to and from school.
• $5.8 million in equity funding to further reduce the cost per pupil gap by $10 per student. This continues to reduce a long-time inequity that has existed in the school funding formula since the 1970s.
The House plan provides the same amount of SSA as Governor Reynolds, while providing additional dollars for rural school transportation costs and per pupil equity.
The K-12 proposal from House Republicans fits within the state budget and is sustainable going forward. House Republicans have made it a priority to follow through on the commitments that have been made to schools and will continue to do so this year. School funding has never been cut under Republican leadership.
House Republicans are well on track to setting school funding within 30 days so that school boards have time to plan their budgets for the upcoming school year.
Key figures:
• $108 million – New dollars dedicated to K-12 for the 2020-21 school year.
• $3.4 billion – Total investment in K-12 per year.
• 2.3% – Midwest Consumer Price Index (inflation) over the last year.
Continued Progress for Iowa Schools
This week, the Iowa Department of Education released the annual Condition of Education Report for 2019. Each year, the report provides a detailed analysis of where Iowa’s K-12 system is in regards to a number of metrics related to students, teachers, and staff.
The data shows that Iowa’s K-12 system is in great shape and getting even better.
More teachers in Iowa classrooms
Since 2011, Iowa has added almost 3,500 new teachers to Iowa classrooms.
Smaller class sizes
According to the report, the student-teacher ratio declined to 13.04 per student. This ratio has declined every year since 2011, even while enrollment has grown steadily over the same time.
Competitive teacher pay
Iowa teacher pay continued to rise with the average salary coming in at $59,220. According to the report, the gap between national and Iowa teachers has been reduced significantly in recent years. Additionally, third party studies say that Iowa’s teacher pay ranks among the highest in the country.
I am honored to serve as your State Representative. You can call me at 712-269-4042 or email me at steven.holt@legis.iowa.gov.
