Nearly 3,000 meals had been served to residents in need less than three weeks after a free sack lunch partnership began between Country Bible Church and Butch’s Deli.
“Oh my word, it’s just been an outpouring and lots of people,” said Steve Doolin, community engagement pastor with County Bible Church. “Just today I was in Walmart buying fruit for all the lunches, and a lady walked up, ‘Here’s $100, just love what you guys are doing.’ I don’t even know who she is, so I just think that’s kind of cool, you know?”
Volunteers started delivering the lunches packaged at Butch’s Deli each morning during the week on March 16. The partnership between the church and deli began as a way to provide lunches to students who were no longer getting school lunches due to the closure of schools in precaution to COVID-19. By two days later, however, anyone in need of a meal was invited to order a free lunch.
“We’ve opened it up to anybody and everybody that is in need,” Doolin said.
Forty-six lunches were served on the first day deliveries began, and the number of meals served has been growing since then. By April 2, 2,857 meals had been delivered, and 1,371 meals were served last week. About 100 meals a day are going to elderly individuals, Doolin said.
During the first week of deliveries, he said organizations outside the county such as Stephen Center, an organization that seeks to help people overcome homelessness, addiction and poverty, had donated items for lunches. Inside the county, too, he said the partnership has seen a lot of donations and support from individuals, other churches and the Washington County Food Pantry.
“They’re (the food pantry) able to give us donations almost daily, or every other day, of treats and sweets, so we’re able to drop off cookies, cakes and doughnuts to almost every single family as well, so that’s been really cool,” Doolin said. “Other churches are partnering with us, too. It’s just kind of neat to put all the differences aside, if there are any, and just work together to serve the community.”
Orders for lunches can be made by calling 531-375-6412 by 10 a.m., specifying name, address and quantity. Doolin said the number of lunches provided each day is capped at 300.
“If we get above 300 meals, then we’ll put you on a waiting list,” he said. “It fluctuates…so it just depends on the day and what the need is. A lot of families will use it two, three times a week to help supplement, while they’re working of whatever, for their kids.”
Doolin said anyone interested in being a volunteer, such as a driver, can sign up on the church’s website. Anyone who would like to donate to the lunch partnership can also do so on the church’s website.
Doolin also said lunches are currently planned to be served until, and if, Gov. Pete Ricketts issues an order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 that would include operations such as the free lunch partnership, or until the end of the school year, which is May 21 for Blair Community Schools.
