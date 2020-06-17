Iowans are under stress. COVID-19 is devastating our farm economy, depriving our young people and their parents of important rituals, placing our elderly in isolation for months on end, and causing our health care providers to fear for their lives.
The pandemic has been especially hard on Iowa’s rural population. Year after year, Iowa’s farmers have been hit, blow-by-blow, with natural disasters, trade wars, and now a pandemic. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has described the effect of COVID-19 on Iowa’s farm economy as “devastating.”
The state of Iowa has announced a new program to help Iowans cope. COVID Recovery Iowa offers free, confidential counseling to any Iowan who wants it. The program is also offering a number of activities, including yoga, cooking classes, parent resources, and more, to help Iowans through this stressful time.
You can find out more at covidrecoveryiowa.org, or simply call 844-775-9276 to be connected to resources. Remember, the virtual counseling sessions are free and confidential, and available to every Iowan.
