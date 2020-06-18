Logan-Magnolia had four elementary teachers step away from the profession at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
Evelyn Oliver, Kathy Mikels, Kim Mattingly, and Sheila Hanigan all started teaching at the Lo-Ma elementary in the mid-1980s, sculpting young minds as they prepared them during their formative years. The elementary school teachers have over 140 years of combined experience.
Sheila Hanigan, Third Grade
Sheila Hanigan graduated from Morningside College in 1985 and graduated with a master’s degree in 1990. She started her teaching journey during the 1985-86 school year. Her first two years were spent in Red Oak, before she came to Logan-Magnolia.
At Lo-Ma, she taught fifth grade for five years, fourth grade for 11 years, and third grade for 19 years.
Kim Mattingly, Kindergarten
Kim Mattingly has been teaching kindergarten for 35 years. She also taught pre-kindergarten at Immanuel Lutheran Daycare, and substitute taught for a year prior to her kindergarten position. She began teaching at Immanuel Day Care in 1984 and Logan-Magnolia in 1985.
Kathy Mikels, Kindergarten
Kathy Mikels started teaching kindergarten at Logan-Magnolia schools right out of college in 1982.
Evelyn Oliver, first grade
Evelyn Oliver started teaching in 1977, teaching three years at Woodbine in the kindergarten-8th grade disabilities resource room. She then taught two years at the K-6 resource room at Clarence-Lowden and two years at K-12 resource room at Bennett. She started at Logan-Magnolia in 1984, finishing this year after 36 years.
While at Lo-Ma, she taught in the 7-12 special education room, then K-6 special ed, second grade, and then the past 21 years in first grade.
Oliver graduated from Iowa State University, and received her master’s degree from University of Northern Iowa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.