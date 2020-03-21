Spartans girls, Bulldogs boys lead RVC selections
WH’s Rife, Woodbine’s Pryor land first team honors
By Matt Gengler
A total of 24 Harrison County athletes received post-season honors as the Rolling Valley All-Conference basketball teams were released.
Spartans, Cougars lead RVC girls selections
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton and Cumberland-Anita-Massena had two first team selections apiece. The league champion Spartans finished with four selections on the first two teams. Boyer Valley’s Katelyn Neilsen was a first team selection.
West Harrison’s Haley Koch was a second team selection, with Sabrina Rife and Emily McIntosh landing honorable mention status. McIntosh led the state, regardless of class size, with a 13.8 rebounds per game average.
Woodbine’s Amanda Foster, picked up second team honors, while Nicole Sherer and Alexa Steinkuehler added honorable mention status. The Tigers earned just four wins in 2018-19, improved by eight games this season.
Boyer Valley’s Leah Cooper netted second team honors, while Marie Hanigan, Taylor Klein and Talia Burkhart recorded honorable mention status.
Rolling Valley Conference – Girls
2019-20 Final Standings
*Exira/EHK 15-0 21-2
C-A-M 12-3 16-7
Paton-Churdan 10-6 15-9
Boyer Valley 10-6 11-11
Woodbine 9-7 12-11
Glidden-Ralston 7-9 10-13
Ar-We-Va 5-11 5-16
Coon Rapids-Bayard 3-13 4-18
West Harrison 0-16 1-21
*2019-20 RVC Regular Season Champion
First Team
Macy Emgarten, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, soph.; Quinn Grubbs, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, fr.; Sammi Jahde, C-A-M, sr.; Zoey Baylor, C-A-M, jr.; Katelyn Neilsen, Boyer Valley, jr.; Danielle Hoyle, Paton-Churdan, jr.; Hannah Whitver, Glidden-Ralston, Jadeyn Smith, Ar-We-Va, Jr.
Second Team
Ellie Schultes, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, sr.; Tatum Grubbs, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, jr.; Leah Cooper, Boyer Valley, soph.; Tessa Steimel, Paton-Churdan, jr.; Amanda Foster, Woodbine, jr.; Gretchen Wallace, Glidden-Ralston, jr.; Leslie Luft, Ar-We-Va, jr.; Haley Koch, West Harrison, jr.
Area Honorable Mention Selections
Boyer Valley: Marie Hanigan (sr.); Taylor Klein (sr.); Talia Burkhart (fr.).
West Harrison: Sabrina Rife (sr.); Emily McIntosh (jr.)
Woodbine: Alexa Steinkuehler (jr.); Nicole Sherer (fr.).
Bulldogs, Cougars top RVC honor list
Regular season champion Boyer Valley, who dropped their season opening game, responded by winning 18 straight games, and rolling to their second Rolling Valley Conference title in the last three years.
BV’s Dylan Berens, Lucas Berens and Gavin Reineke were first team selections, with Kyle Hast and Jaidan TenEyck being selected to the honorable mention squad.
West Harrison’s Nick Rife, the school’s ninth 1,000 point career scorer, was a first team selection for the Hawkeyes. Tyler Melby, Karter Nelson and Sage Evans were all chosen to the honorable mention team.
Woodbine’s Wyatt Pryor netted first team honors, while Dylan Hoefer was chosen to the second team. Brock Leaders and Cory Bantam collected honorable mention status.
Rolling Valley Conference – Boys
2019-20 Final Standings
*Boyer Valley 15-1 20-3
C-A-M 13-3 19-5
Coon Rapids-Bayard 9-7 13-10
Exira/EHK 9-7 11-11
Woodbine 8-8 13-11
West Harrison 8-8 10-12
Glidden-Ralston 5-11 6-15
Paton-Churdan 3-13 5-17
Ar-We-Va 2-14 6-17
*2019-20 RVC Regular Season Champion
First Team
Lucas Berens, Boyer Valley, sr.; Dylan Berens, Boyer Valley, sr.; Gavin Reineke, Boyer Valley, jr.; Nate Hensley, C-A-M, sr.; Creighton Nelson, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton; Gabe Obert, Coon Rapids-Bayard, soph.; Nick Rife, West Harrison, sr.; Wyatt Pryor, Woodbine, sr.
Second Team
Connor McKee, C-A-M, jr.; Jacob Holste, C-A-M, sr.; Tyler Petersen, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, jr.; Dylan Hoefer, Woodbine, soph.; Brigham Daniel, Glidden-Ralston, jr.; Nathan Brant, Glidden-Ralston, sr.; Kaleb Fisher, Paton-Churdan, sr.; Will Ragalier, Ar-We-Va, soph.
Area Honorable Mention Selections
Boyer Valley: Kyle Hast (sr.); Jaidan TenEyck (soph.).
West Harrison: Tyler Melby (sr.); Karter Nelson (sr.); Sage Evans (fr.)
Woodbine: Brock Leaders (sr.); Cory Bantam (soph.).
