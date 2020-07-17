Had Tuesday's baseball game been a card game, the 8 year olds at the Fort Calhoun Jaycee Field would have been in hot water.
The Pioneers' eyes told the story on every Yutan pitch. If it were inside, outside, in the dirt or a few feet above their heads, their eyes would get big. When the ball came down the middle, their peepers lit up even more.
So, thankfully, the Fort Calhoun Youth Sports Organization age 8 and younger team has been taking part in America's Pastime this summer and doing so at a high level. The team — coached by Roy Prauner and Jeff Dugger — was unbeaten, 11-0-1, entering Tuesday's game.
The Pioneers played as if they planned to stay on that course, too. Pitcher Tyson Smith started and kept Yutan scoreless early, while Matthew Dugger knocked in Fort Calhoun's first run.
Though some baseball pants drooped and others were pulled up real high, the 8 year olds in orange held their lead and, eventually, added to it. Dugger notched an RBI triple during the third inning before Hunter Colburn, the Pioneers' catcher, knocked him home with a sacrifice.
When all was said and done, Fort Calhoun's unbeaten season continued after an 8-5 win. The Pioneers' eyes told the story of a 12-0-1 record.
