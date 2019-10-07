Pioneers finished ninth, 10th and 11th Thursday as the Fort Calhoun girls cross-country team finished second at the David City Aquinas Invite.
Dala Drowne, Tessa Skelton and Kelsie Premer pushed coach Kyle McMahon's team to its high finish alongside Savannah Lukasiewicz (16th), Morgan Miller (17th) and Katie Barta (22nd). Drowne finished the 5-kilometer course in 22:18.8, while Skelton was less than a second behind in 22:19.7. Premer, a senior, clocked in at 22:26.1.
The Fort Calhoun boys, meanwhile, finished sixth as a team. Lance Olberding was 11th in 18:29.4, while Ely Olberding was 22nd in 19:01.9.
Luke Gustafson (28th), John McKennan (33rd), Riley McKennan (51st) and Xander Slatten (54th) also competed for the Pioneers' varsity squad.
Ashlee Thalman was Fort Calhoun's top junior varsity finisher in ninth.
