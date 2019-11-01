A Fort Calhoun woman who was found with methamphetamine after she was cited for trespassing was sentenced to probation Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
However, she'll face enhanced drug testing for the first 90 days of her probation after lying to the judge and testing positive for meth.
Victoria L. Terpstra, 23, pleaded guilty Aug. 27 to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.
Judge John E. Samson sentenced Terpstra to 18 months probation Tuesday.
During the hearing, the judge asked Terpstra if she was clean, which she said she was.
Samson asked a probation officer to test Terpstra. Prior to the test, Terpstra admitted to the probation officer she had used meth the morning before her court appearance. She also tested positive, the officer said.
Terpstra's attorney, Andrea McChesney, said her client was honest with probation.
“At least she was honest with them,” Samson said.
“I know it was wrong for lying to you,” Terpstra told the judge. “I want all the help probation can give me so I can be a better mom.”
“What would you do if you were me and someone comes in and lies to you about something pretty big?” Samson asked Terpstra.
Random drug testing is an element of probation. However, Samson ordered additional testing for Terpstra.
“I'm going to treat you like someone in drug court,” he said. “You must call in to test.”
Terpstra was arrested Jan. 8 after deputies were called to a disturbance in progress in the 300 block of South 10th Street.
As deputies arrived, one spotted Terpstra, who had been issued a no trespassing order for that residence.
Terpstra claimed she had gone to the residence to use the restroom. However, the man living there would not let her in.
The man told deputies he saw Terpstra on his back patio while he was standing in his kitchen. She started screaming and banging on the window before trying to get in through a sliding door.
Terpstra was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail. A corrections officer later found three small bags with residue and one having a crystal-like substance, which tested positive for meth.
