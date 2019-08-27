The Fort Calhoun volleyball team completed a five-set test run Thursday in Plattsmouth.
The host Blue Devils topped the Pioneers in the Jamboree match 3-2 — 23-25, 25-13, 25-14, 17-25, 15-8. After falling behind two sets to one, coach James Slie's team battled back into the exhibition with a 25-14 fourth.
Fort Calhoun officially opens its season Thursday when it hosts Washington County rival Arlington at 7 p.m. The Pioneers won the team's most recent meeting last October, 3-2.
