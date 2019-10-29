As the Fort Calhoun City Council considered their one- and six-year street plan, council member Lori Lammers questioned which streets are priorities, while one local resident questioned why a project remains on the plan at all.
Stephen Reed Smith, representing the Agnes Smith estate, asked about the street extension of Monroe, which had been on the one-year street plan but was moved to the six-year plan.
Mayor Mitch Robinson explained that another resident proposed a paving district but has since withdrawn the request.
Though the matter is no longer being pursued, it remains on the six-year plan in case it is sought in the future.
“It has been bumped,” Robinson said. “It is in the six-year plan, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it will be done in the six years. It is on the plan just in case we decide to do it. You will get plenty of notification if we decide we are going to try to do that road.”
Lammers asked about Seventh Street from Madison to Monroe and particularly the intersection of Seventh and Monroe Streets, which is on the one-year plan.
The streets lead into Fort Atkinson, a Nebraska Game and Parks Commission property.
“That (the intersection) will not be done in 2020, but most likely in 2021. We can keep it there, just in case,” Robinson said. “Those are priority roads, not because of the intersection, but because of their condition.”
Because Nebraska Department of Transportation and the NGPC also impact this section of streets, the project may not be completed as early as hoped.
“Initially, it sounded like the city was going to fund their intersection, Game and Parks was going to fund the road and then they were going to apply to NDOT for parking in the future,” JEO Consulting Group’s Julie Ogden said. “That has changed. So now, Game and Parks has access to a state road fund money that they want to use.”
Because NGPC is using state funds for the road, the project must be bid by NDOT, according to Ogden, which takes control over timing out of the City’s hands.
“It requires us to do more formal documentation of the environmental reviews,” Ogden added. “We have to check with the state Historical Preservation Office, US Fish and Wildlife, Nebraska Game and Parks threatened endangered species group … to make sure we are not impacting anything because of where we are at on top of the hill.”
The council approved the task order for the Monroe intersection improvement project contingent on approval of a separate NGPC agreement.
The council adopted its one- and six-year plan following the public hearing.
Betts Circle drainage project nears completion
The council approved a pay application for the Betts Circle drainage project in the amount of $23,620, reduced to ensure work is complete before final payment.
As that project nears completion, two residents voiced concerns of damages yet to be mitigated and incomplete work.
“It has taken a long time to get this project done and I really appreciated the efforts contractors put forth to get this done before winter sets in,” Robert Andersen said. “The concerns I have are with the design.”
He said that the drainage tube coming down the hill has duct tape around the coupling. Andersen questioned whether that was sufficient as the tube lies on top of the soil.
He further questioned if the rainwater draining down the hill is leaking out of the drainage pipe or if it is even getting into the drainage pipe.
“I am concerned it is going to continue to wash above the rock and fill that nice rock bed with mud,” he added.
Robinson explained that the engineer addressed the design following the last heavy rain. The water was circumventing the storage basin at that time, but the design flaw has been corrected and it is now set to flow as intended.
“This journey started in June of 2018, so we are looking at just shy of a year and a half,” neighbor Jerry Beach added. “I appreciate your efforts to address these issues.”
Beach said that each time the area flooded his sidewalk was undermined and he addressed compensatory damages.
“I guess what I would like to see … is a punch list before final payments are made and the city signs off with this company,” Beach said. “We have an opportunity to take a look at what needs to be addressed.”
Their concerns were added to the list of items to address prior to final payment, according to JEO Consulting Group’s Julie Ogden, the city’s engineering firm.
“I do want to assure you guys that if this doesn’t work, we are going to fix it,” Robinson said.
Council approves CUP for reception facility
The council held a public hearing for a new business in Fort Calhoun.
Northern Hills Ventures, LLC plans to build a banquet and reception facility between Clark and Clay streets and also between 14th and 15th streets, near the post office.
A home that currently occupies the property will be removed.
Mayor Mitch Robinson stated that the event center would not be operated after 10 p.m. throughout the week and will close by midnight of Fridays and Saturdays.
The business would be required to screen the facility and parking from adjacent property owners for audible and visual disturbances.
No written or verbal comments were offered against the application during the council’s public hearing and the application was approved unanimously.
Groundbreaking is expected in the spring 2020 with more applications to be filtered through council in the near future.
The council also approved a conditional use permit for a storefront church — Cherry Hill Church — on 14th Street just south of the Longhorn Bar.
Council member Bob Prieksat voted against the CUP.
