As he rolled out to his right Friday at Fort Calhoun High School, Pioneers quarterback Tyler Strauss saw his first passing option covered by Boys Town Cowboys.
Needing the two-point conversion play to conclude in the end zone, the senior considered his options.
“I'm rolling out and I think, 'I'm going to dive toward that pylon and make it myself,'” Strauss said. “And then I saw Kaden cut back.”
Trailing 21-20 with 30 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, the QB let go of the ball in teammate Kaden Therkildsen's direction.
“I know it probably looked like 2 seconds in the air, but, for me, it felt like the whole entire game,” the senior pass-catcher said.
After a QB sneak touchdown pulled the Fort Calhoun football team within one point with 30 seconds left Friday night, Pioneers coach Andrew Christensen opted to go for two at home. The move paid off as Strauss found Therkildsen and the defense forced four straight incompletions.
The Pioneers' 22-21 victory was earned on their final offensive possession, an 80-yard go-ahead drive.
“I had faith in my receivers,” Strauss said. “I had faith in my line and just everybody to do their 1/11 and execute every play. Coach put us in the perfect positions.”
The key play of the game-winning series was a long fourth-down completion to sophomore receiver Zane Schwarz. It wasn't the first time he'd come up big, however.
Trailing 7-0 just before halftime, Strauss threw a similar jump ball in No. 21's direction. Schwarz came up with the 10-yard pass and notched his team's first score.
“I'm fairly confident, no cocky anything of course,” the 6-foot-3 wideout said of his ability to go up and make catches. “It's all about just wanting the ball more than the person next to you.”
It was clear during the third quarter that the Pioneers wanted the lead. Their second drive of the second half came with tempo. They beat Boys Town back to the line of scrimmage after each play and snapped the ball as the Cowboys scrambled to get set.
“We had no choice but to go hard and get a push,” senior FCHS lineman Cole Klabunde said.
Quarterback sneaks resulted in at least three first downs during the ground-oriented series.
“(The offensive line) blew them off the ball and I was able to run for 5 yards on a QB sneak,” Strauss said. “It worked multiple times in a row. The big boys up front did it all there.”
The 5-yard sneak in question was a touchdown run on 4th-and-1. Sophomore center John Doyle delivered the snap and Strauss pushed forward.
“I was a center last year and I know how hard it is,” Klabunde said, complimenting Doyle. “That dude's a beast.”
A 14-7 deficit didn't intimidate Boys Town, however. The Cowboys stormed back with quarterback TJ Murray connecting on two touchdown throws within 4 minutes of each other during the fourth quarter.
So, with 4:21 left, the Pioneers started what became their final drive — their game-winning drive — at the 20-yard-line.
“This was our statement to the whole district,” Strauss said. “We control our own destiny.”
After the players rang the victory bell, coach Christensen closed the postgame huddle with his players repeating after him.
“Pioneer pride!” they chanted.
There certainly wasn't a shortage Friday night as Fort Calhoun improved to 3-2.
“I don't think it could have been any more,” Schwarz admitted, making his way into the locker room as the last Pioneer in.
