The Fort Calhoun softball team suffered its 11th loss of the season Thursday.
Douglas County West/Concordia (6-5 overall) hosted and defeated the Pioneers (0-11) 10-0 in four innings. The Falcons outhit FCHS 9-0.
Kennedy Bradburn pitched all but one for the Pioneers, striking out one.
Though it struggled at the plate against pitcher Emma Griffith, Fort Calhoun has shown improvement in the field, according to its coach.
“We are trying to keep the girls in the same positions and right mix behind (pitchers) Kennedy and Kinsley (Wimer),” Ginger Appel said. “They seem to be more comfortable and gaining confidence.”
The Pioneers host Omaha Mercy tonight at 6:30 p.m. Parents Night and the Fort Calhoun Youth Sports Organization Night are scheduled to be celebrated.
