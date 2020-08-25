After it was held scoreless in Thursday's opener, the Fort Calhoun softball team notched its first run Saturday at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.
The Raiders won 12-1 in four innings, but Katie Barta notched the Pioneers first RBI during the third inning. She finished with two hits, while Morgan Therkildsen and Jessyka Winterberg — who scored on Barta's run-scoring knock — had one apiece.
FCHS' Maddie Reed notched a single strikeout from the pitching circle.
Two days earlier, the Pioneers lost their opener against West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic. The Bluejays held their host without a hit or run, and scored 14 runs on seven hits and eight FCHS errors.
Barta pitched 2 2/3 innings for the Pioneers, striking out two. Reed, meanwhile, allowed just one hit in 1 1/3 innings.
Kenzie Hansen had two quality at-bats, seeing 12 pitches overall.
