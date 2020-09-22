The Fort Calhoun softball team hit the road for a game Thursday at Cass.
On that trip, the Pioneers lost 15-2 and fell to 0-12 overall.
There were team highlights, however. During the 13-run loss, senior Kenzie Hansen hit a solo homer for Fort Calhoun's second run. The first was knocked in by freshman Sam Brewer, who scored Katie Barta.
The Pioneers' Maddie Reed struck out three batters, but took the loss in the pitching circle.
Saturday's planned games at Plattsmouth didn't take place as Fort Calhoun didn't make the trip.
