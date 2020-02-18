Members of Fort Calhoun SkillsUSA Chapter 27 held a teddy bear drive during the Fort Calhoun High School girls and boys basketball games held at the high school on Friday night.
The project is in memory of Will Hodges, a Fort Calhoun graduate and former SkillsUSA member who committed suicide in 2016. Teddy bears and monetary donations will be given to the Child Saving Institute (CSI) in Omaha, an organization which helps kids and families through counseling, classes and additional programming.
"The bears are given to children in similar situations as Will's," a poster at the drive said. "CSI uses over 500 bears per year, the need increases every year."
A total of 694 teddy bears and nearly $1,700 had been donated by SkillUSA to CSI, the poster said, a number which does not include this year. The 2020 Teddy Bear Drive is the fourth held by SkillsUSA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.