The Fort Calhoun Senior Legion baseball team led Ashland for the first 6 1/2 innings of Thursday's makeup road game.
The Pioneers just couldn't hold off the Bluejays during the bottom of the seventh. Ashland went on to score the walk-off run in the bottom of the eighth frame, finishing off its game-long comeback 10-9.
The loss dropped Post 348 to 4-7 this season. Its Friday game at Syracuse was called off due to rain.
Fort Calhoun got off to a hot start Thursday when Jamie Warner cracked a three-run homer in Ashland. He'd later score again on Kaden Therkildsen's RBI single during the third, which put the Pioneers ahead 4-2.
True bat swings by Ty Hallberg, Tylan Conner and Cole Klabunde pushed Post 348's run total to nine through five innings, but Ashland added its own runs along the way to stay in the game. After falling behind 9-4, the Bluejays scored four runs during the bottom of the fifth frame to pull within one.
The home team evened the score during their last chance up to bat in the seventh, forcing extra innings. There, during the eighth, Ashland scored one, while the Pioneers notched none in defeat.
FC Live Radio's Grant Hansen contributed to this report.
