The Fort Calhoun Senior Legion baseball team added insurance runs during the seventh inning, but still couldn't hold off Springfield on Tuesday night.
The hometown Trojans scored four runs during the bottom half and earned a 9-8 walk-off victory. The Pioneers fell to 2-9 in defeat.
Coach Brandon Wynn's Post 348 squad scored six sixth-inning runs and added to in the seventh. Austin Welchert scored on a passed ball before Joel Fern's RBI knock scored Dillon Dierks to push Fort Calhoun's lead to 8-5 late.
Springfield responded, however, scoring on a pair of Pioneer miscues before clinching the game on a walk-off double.
Post 348 is finishing up its summer season with a North Bend doubleheader Saturday. The first home game starts at 11 a.m.
FC Live Radio (mixlr.com/ftcactivities) contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.