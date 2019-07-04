Sunday's 10-run third inning propelled the Fort Calhoun Senior Legion baseball team to a third-place finish in its home Battle at the Fort Tournament.
Justin Meyer hit a grand slam as the Post 348 Pioneers bested the Gladstone, Mo., Owls 13-3 in five innings. The homer helped push the home team well out front during the third frame, according to the FC Live Radio broadcast by Grant Hansen.
Benaiah Fern earned the Fort Calhoun pitching win, striking out two of the final three batters he faced. Tylan Conner recorded a putout for the second out of the fifth inning.
The victory pushed the Pioneers' season record to 6-9. It was the second win in a row for Post 348.
