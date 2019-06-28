The Fort Calhoun Senior Legion baseball team's road trip to Valapariso started well, but ended with a shootout loss.
The home team earned a 19-11 win, dropping the Post 348 Pioneers to 4-8 this season. Fort Calhoun coach Brandon Wynn said the opposition's hitting impressed.
The Pioneers opened the game with eight runs during the top of the first inning. From there, though, they were outscored 19-3.
Fort Calhoun hosts a Senior Legion tournament starting today and ending Sunday.
