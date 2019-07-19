In its final game before the Class B Area 3 Tournament, the Fort Calhoun Senior Legion squad played only five innings in Omaha.
The Four Aces Central squad bested the Pioneers 12-1. The Eagles scored eight runs during the second inning and four in the fourth, while Post 348 scored its only run during the fourth. Cole Klabunde put the ball in play, which led to the lone run.
Joel Fern walked during the top of the fifth inning in an effort to keep the game going, but Central ended it by run rule.
A day earlier, the Pioneers closed their home schedule with an 8-3 loss to Pender.
Coach Brandon Wynn said Fort Calhoun highlights included Kaden Therkildsen's RBI double, which scored a runner from first base, and Nate Boncacci's first start for the Senior Legion squad. The youngster notched his first RBI on a single to left field.
Post 348 starts Area Tournament play with an 8 p.m. game against Bennington tonight at Vets Field in Blair.
