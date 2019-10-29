Fort Calhoun quarterback Tyler Strauss pointed up into the dark sky as he jogged up to the line of scrimmage for the most important play of his senior season.
Competing for a Class C1 District 2 title Friday at Platteview High School, the Pioneers opted not to waste their time in overtime. Instead of trying to tie the game with an extra-point kick, they went for the jugular. A two-point conversion would earn FCHS a playoff spot — its first since 2014.
“We thought we had a play, but we didn't set the edge on it,” FCHS coach Andrew Christensen said.
Strauss took the snap and rolled out to his right, having to retreat away from the end zone to buy time to throw. He finally let go of the ball, but the pass to Kaden Therkildsen was a broken up near the Trojans' sideline. The home team celebrated a 14-13 overtime win that capped its season at 5-4, while tears filled the Pioneers' eyes despite the same win-loss record.
“All the work that they put in, it led to meaningful football games at the end of the season, which is what every program wants to be apart of,” Christensen said. “I'm just going to remember these seniors and the family — the love — that we've created together. We'll always have that together.”
Earlier, Fort Calhoun and Platteview battled for more than 22 minutes before the Pioneers finally tallied the game's first score. Strauss connected on a pass to Therkildsen to convert a fourth down, setting up Clint Dierks' 3-yard touchdown run with just 1:27 left in the first half. Jake Seina's extra-point kick pushed the lead to 7-0.
The Pioneers nearly improved on that lead when Strauss returned an interception for a score near the end of the third quarter. Referees' flags, however, wiped it from the record, leaving the door open for the hometown Trojans.
Platteview finally took advantage of its size advantage with 9:20 left in the fourth quarter, handing the ball to Jace Mahoney, who scored from 7 yards out. The game-tying touchdown run was set up by a blocked punt.
Fort Calhoun later blocked a Trojan field goal attempt and, eventually, took possession of the ball with 1:20 remaining in the fourth quarter. After a 59-yard pass completion from Grant Halford to Strauss, the Pioneers had three more shots to win the game during regulation. Two throws to the end zone fell incomplete, while a long field goal attempt also missed with just 23 seconds left.
In overtime, Platteview went ahead 14-7. One play into its first drive, Fort Calhoun pulled within one on a touchdown throw from Strauss to Therkildsen. The next 2-point conversion throw to Therkildsen, however, fell incomplete to end the game.
“I could not be more proud of our seniors for what they've endured, not this year, but coming from last year. Coming from a 1-8 program,” Christensen said. “(They were) truly believing that we were better and we were going to be better and, then, (they put in) the work, time and effort in to do so.”
FCHS seniors Davan Goos, Strauss, Halford, Therkildsen, Cole Klabunde and Austin Altstadt suited up for the last time Friday. Matias Melo was in street clothes.
When specifically asked about the two players involved in the final two pass attempts of the 2019 season — Strauss and Therkildsen — Christensen praised them.
“He's in my office non-stop talking football,” the coach said of Therkildsen. “He's just one of those kids, as a coach, you dream about coaching.”
Strauss, he said, is another player he'll undoubtably miss.
“He's just a ferocious competitor and he's got a heart the size of a men's basketball,” Christensen said. “He's that leader that all of our team looks up to because of the way he comes to practice and games every day.”
The coach watched late Friday night as his players started making their way off of the field. They left it 5-4 and just one win shy of a district title.
“They can be disappointed as they want tonight,” Christensen said. “But, when they look back at this, they can look back at this and always call themselves winners. They finished the season with a winning record and turned the program around in one year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.