After a unique tryout experience, Fort Calhoun High School cheer coach Karli Johnson has her 2020-21 squad.
The team is 16 cheerleaders deep anchored by four seniors — Maddie Hurt, Ellie Lienemann, Hannah Fitzgerald and Mackenzie Hansen. Hurt was named the team captain.
Five juniors also made the lineup. Payton Pohlad, Morgan Therkildsen, Haley Albertson, Lucy Hubbard and Dru Tripp will be cheering for the Pioneers beginning next fall.
Megan Braymen, Grace Genoways, Angel Nelson, Alayna Prunty and Tilden Nottlemann are the squad's sophomore representatives, while Bria Bench and Ellie Collins will start their high school careers as the only two freshmen.
Tryouts for the Fort Calhoun cheer team were unique this spring amid coronavirus concerns with potential members entering video submissions rather than trying out in person. Those submissions were then judged by University of Nebraska-Omaha coaches and cheerleaders before last week's roster announcement.
While Hurt's position as captain is set, co-captains are still being determined. Johnson said team members must apply for co-captain status and go through interviews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.