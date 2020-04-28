The Fort Calhoun City Council approved a motion allowing for Mayor Mitch Robinson to sign and declare a state of emergency for the city during its regular meeting April 20. The action on Tuesday was related to declaring the City of Fort Calhoun has been affected by COVID-19, but emergency declarations could be signed for other events which affect the city, such as tornados.
“Where this came about, I had a discussion with (City Attorney Edmond Talbot) about when a national emergency is declared, a state emergency is declared, when you get down to a local level, what type of authority does your mayor have, your council have to go outside, work outside current existing regulations and state statues,” Robinson said.
President Donald Trump declared COVID-19 a national emergency March 13. Gov. Pete Ricketts also signed an emergency declaration for the state of Nebraska related to COVID-19 on March 13.
Local entities can declare emergencies through Nebraska state statue 81-829.5.
“This declaration has been used by a lot of jurisdictions in Nebraska after the governor’s declaration,” said Talbot. “It will allow you later on, if there is federal money, state money coming down through FEMA or NEMA, to apply for that … I think it’s important to do as a local entity.”
Robinson said one example of what the city could be reimbursed for with federal or state funds with equipment or activity taken by city employees to protect against COVID-19.
“We can’t do that without this,” he said.
An emergency declaration can also allow Robinson as the mayor to issue directives to businesses, though he said he would never direct businesses to close. A declaration also allows the city council to direct funds for projects or other needs caused by or related to designated emergencies.
“Basically, what this does is gives us the ability to act on things outside the scope of normal council protocol, state statutes, such as getting bids for things if we need something fixed right away, emergency expenditures,” Robinson said.
