A Fort Calhoun man who previously was found guilty of negligent child abuse and stalking was sentenced to 60 days in Washington County Jail on July 28 in Washington County District Court.
John L. Richard, 52, pleaded no contest to amended charges of negligent child abuse without serious bodily injury, a Class 1 misdemeanor; and stalking, a Class 1 misdemeanor, in May. He was previously charged with negligent child abuse with injury, a Class 3A felony; second-degree criminal trespassing, a Class 3 misdemeanor; and stalking.
Judge John E. Samson sentenced Richard to 60 days in jail for negligent child abuse without serious bodily injury and 60 days in jail for stalking. The sentences will run concurrently and Richard was given credit for five days in jail.
Charges were originally filed against Richard in 2019.
According to an arrest affidavit, a 15-year-old girl told deputies on Aug. 1, 2019, that Richard had physically assaulted her at his home in the 500 block of North 14th Street. She said she and Richard had argued, and during the argument, Richard hit her across the face continuously and pinned her against a door with his hands on her neck.
After he released her, the girl ran to a nearby nursing home. An employee at the nursing home documented the girl's injuries and called deputies. The girl had a bruise on her upper right arm and a laceration in the inside of her mouth.
When deputies confronted Richard, he claimed the argument was over some inappropriate photos the girl was sending on her phone. He admitted to pinning the girl against a wall, but denied striking her in the face.
According to court documents, the stalking charge claims that from Aug. 1 to Sept. 21, Richard willfully harassed another person, family or household member with the intent to injure, terrify, threaten or intimidate.
In May, Chief Deputy County Attorney Erik Petersen said the charge asserts Richard made harassing phone calls to the juvenile girl, followed her in his vehicle, and appeared at places where his access was restricted.
According to court documents, Richard violated a "stay away" letter Aug. 31 that was given to him by the superintendent of Fort Calhoun Community Schools.
"I do regret it, and not being able to see her," Richard said in court. "I hope there is a way I can mend (the relationship)."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.