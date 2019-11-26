A Fort Calhoun man stopped for speeding was arrested Nov. 8 after deputies determined his license was suspended. He faces an additional charge after deputies found drugs in his vehicle and on him.
Jacob Regan, 20, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; and driving under suspension, a Class 3 misdemeanor.
According to an arrest affidavit filed in Washington County Court, a deputy stopped a gray 2012 Toyota Tacoma for driving 75 mph in a 65 mph zone in the 13800 block of U.S. Highway 75.
The driver, identified as Regan, told the deputy he had left his driver's license at his girlfriend's house. He later admitted his license was suspended.
The deputy confirmed Regan's license was suspended and placed him in custody. He then completed an inventory search of Regan's vehicle.
During the search, the deputy found a glass pipe with burnt residue that smelled of marijuana, and two boxes, which were determined to contained THC wax.
Regan was transported to the Washington County Jail, where a corrections officer found additional THC wax during a strip search.
