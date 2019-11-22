A Fort Calhoun man arrested in August on suspicion of child abuse appeared in Washington County District Court on Tuesday for an arraignment hearing.
John L. Richard, 51, is charged with negligent child abuse with injury, a Class 3A felony; stalking, a Class 1 misdemeanor; and second degree criminal trespassing, a Class 3 misdemeanor.
He pleaded not guilty. His next court date is Jan. 7.
According to an arrest affidavit, a 15-year-old girl told deputies on Aug. 1 that Richard had physically assaulted her at his home in the 500 block of North 14th Street. She said she and Richard had argued, and during the argument, Richard hit her across the face continuously and pinned her against a door with his hands on her neck.
After he released her, the girl ran to a nearby nursing home. An employee at the nursing home documented the girl's injuries and called deputies. The girl had a bruise on her upper right arm and a laceration in the inside of her mouth.
When deputies confronted Richard, he claimed the argument was over some inappropriate photos the girl was sending on her phone. He admitted to pinning the girl against a wall, but denied striking her in the face.
According to court documents, Richard violated a "stay away" letter on Aug. 31 that was given to him by the superintendent of Fort Calhoun Community Schools.
Court documents also indicated Richard is charged with stalking. The charge claims that, from Aug. 1 to Sept. 21, Richard willfully harassed another person, family or household member with the intent to injure, terrify, threaten or intimidate.
